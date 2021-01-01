Telugu actor Narsing Yadav passes away

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Narsing Yadav passed away late Thursday evening after being ill from multiple ailments. He was 52.

Yadav was receiving treatment for his chronic kidney issues at Yashoda Hospital, Somajiguda, where he succumbed on Thursday.

Myla Narasimha Yadav is known as the Narsing Yadav by everyone in the industry. He acted in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. He has made his mark as a villain, a comedian and a character artist.

Narsing Yadav is best known for his roles in Ram Gopal Varma films. His role in ‘Kshana Kshanam’ brought him immense popularity.

He was last seen in the Chiranjeevi-starrer Khaidi No. 150, released in 2017. He is survived by his wife and one son.