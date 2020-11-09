Telugu actor-politician Chiranjeevi tests corona positive

News Desk 1Published: 9th November 2020 11:49 am IST

Hyderabad, Nov 9 : Popular Telugu actor and politician K Chiranjeevi on Monday said he had tested positive for coronavirus.

“Took a test for Covid-19 before resuming period drama ‘Acharya’ film’s shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive,” added Chiranjeevi.

The Praja Rajyam party founder and former central minister said he was though asymptomatic at present.

The 65-year-old actor was in self-quarantine at his home in Hyderabad.

“Request all those who met me in the last few days to also undergo Covid tests. Will update on my recovery soon,” he added.

