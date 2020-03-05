Telugu Bigg Boss Rahul attacked by MLA’s people in a pub

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu season-3 winner Rahul Sipligunj was allegedly attacked by a group of youth at a pub in Gachibowli on Wednesday night. The incident reportedly occurred when some people in the pub allegedly misbehaved with a woman accompanying Rahul.

He was allegedly beaten up with beer bottles. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows Rahul sustained head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital nearby.

Police said the incident occurred on Wednesday late night when Rahul, along with two female friends went to the pub. While entering the pub, one Ritesh Reddy, a relative of Rohit Reddy, MLA, and his friends made some improper comments about Rahul’s friends resulting in a heated argument. Half-an-hour later, Ritesh and his friends attacked Rahul with beer bottles and punched him despite the pub management tried to pacify them. Rahul suffered a grievous injury on his face.

Rahul, who was discharged from the hospital, approached the Gachchibowli police on Thursday morning and lodged a complaint against the attackers seeking action against them as per law. He also enclosed video footage in the pub when the incident occurred to the police.

Speaking to mediapersons later, Rahul said he has no confidence that the assailants would be prosecuted by the police. Making it clear that he and his female friends remained calm, Ritesh and his friends not only misbehaved with the females, but pounced on him with beer bottles indiscriminately. He also alleged that the assailants have political influence. He also clarified that even if main accused Ritesh and his friends approach him for a compromise, he would not succumb to their pressure. He also said he came to know that the accused behaved in similar manner several times in the past.