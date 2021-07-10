Telugu film critic Kathi Mahesh passes away at 44

Telugu actor-critic Kathi Mahesh, who suffered injuries in a road accident near Nellore, passed away on Saturday while undergoing treatment at a Chennai Hospital. He was 44.

According to TNM, Mahesh died around 4 pm. Moreover, media also confirmed with Apollo Greams Road Hospital in Chennai where Kathi was admitted. The family left for Chennai to collect the mortal remains.

Mahesh met with an accident on June 25 when he was returning to his home in Hyderabad from his hometown of Chittooor. The accident occurred on the outskirts of Nellore when Mahesh’s car collided with a truck.

He was taken to Medicover Hospitals in Nellore due to severe head and eye injuries. The hospital stated the media that his health condition is critical and then he was transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU).

The Andhra Pradesh government has offered financial support of 17,000 from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for his treatment. He was transferred to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai for better treatment.

Mahesh rose to popularity as a critic with his sharp opinions. He started playing minor roles in Telugu films. He made his directorial debut with 2015 Telugu romantic comedy, Pesarattu.

Kathi has worked with UNICEF, the World Bank, Save the Children and the Clinton Foundation.

Celebrities and fans mourned his loss.

Shocked & saddened to hear the news about the demise of #KathiMahesh garu. My deep condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace!

Om shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PgFmmk4ct6 — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) July 10, 2021

Popular Telugu Movie critic and Actor #KathiMahesh is no more.



He suffered life-threatening injuries in a road accident recently and was getting treated..



May His Soul Rest In Peace!



pic.twitter.com/7vG0QE67TM — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 10, 2021