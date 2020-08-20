Telugu superstar Nani’s ‘V’ set for OTT release

Hyderabad, Aug 20 : Telugu superstar Nani announced on Thursday that his upcoming film, V, will release on an OTT platform.

The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news with fans that the Telugu thriller is “coming home”.

Directed and written by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the film will stream from September 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

It also stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari.

“I personally enjoy watching gripping action-thrillers and ‘V’ is one such title that delivers thrills, drama and fast-paced action. The cat-and-mouse game between Sudheer Babu’s and my character is what drew me the most to this project,” said Nani.

“I am very excited about the global premiere of ‘V’ — the movie marks my 25th in the film industry, I could not have asked for a bigger tribute to my fans and supporters, than to have ‘V’ available to watch anytime, anywhere on Prime Video, across 200 countries and territories. Interestingly, the movie marks its global premiere on the same day as my debut movie (‘Ashta Chamma’) release — September 5,” he added.

“V” is an action thriller about a cop falling in love with a crime writer. When everything is going great, his life turns upside down when a killer challenges him with a puzzle to solve.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.