Telugu zom-com Zombie Reddy takes everyone by storm after its TV, OTT premiere

Hyderabad: Prasanth Varma’s zombie thriller and comedy Zombie Reddy, took the social media by storm after it was released on the OTT platform aha! had a Television premiere on Sunday. The film that had a brief theatrical run when it was released in theatres on February 5, is now being widely appreciated by netizens after they watched it online and on TV.

Twitteratis expressed their thoughts after watching the film and it is now trending everywhere.

#ZombieReddy – Worthu Maxxx Entertainment!

Fantastic Frames, Soundtrack & BG Score..



Predictable storyline yet maturely well played by director..



Art Works & Acting 💪👌👌👌👌🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏



Comedy 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂👌👌🙏



Recommended! — Your's Neighborhood Normie (@N00bMaster6T9) March 28, 2021

#ZombieReddy must be one of the recent movies which brings goosebumps throughout the movie.

Entire movie, no boring part of it.

Complete Entertainer. The climax is just 🔥🔥🔥.@PrasanthVarma is a wonder for the TFI. Excellent Storyline and Screenplay.@tejasajja123 🙌🙌🙌 — Aditya Gona (@aditya_gona) March 27, 2021

Watched #ZombieReddy. The kind of involvement i had is like, Someone knocked the door when iam watching movie & i thought and afraid that it's zombie🧟‍♂️. Crazy👌 movie by @PrasanthVarma sir. Great work by all the cast&crew 👏@tejasajja123 @anandhiactress — sri charan hyndav (@thehyndav) March 27, 2021

I Watching #ZombieReddy Repeatedly For Climax Each And Every Scene Picture Perfect Climax Is Awesome For My Self Very Balanced Bro Kudos @PrasanthVarma #Tejasajja Best Start For You — శ్రీను గారి అబ్బాయి (@3UrstrulyPandu) March 27, 2021

Watched #ZombieReddy today. Entertaining & quite engaging. Different style of story telling by Director @PrasanthVarma

Anni elements baga kudirayi anipinchindi. Must watch ani cheppalenu kani u won't regret your time if u wish to. Nice flick! Go for it this weekend guys 👍 — HariCharan (@__Falcon04__) March 27, 2021

Watched #ZombieReddy on Aha..man oo man…writing is brilliant from @PrasanthVarma second half is 💥💣🔥🔥 ….simply mind blowing…..care of address for experiments…..such a beautiful blend of 2 opposite poles into a fantastic "Commercial " experience,special mention #makeup — Patanjali (@patanjali003) March 26, 2021

The film, starring Teja Sajja, Daksha Nagarkar, and Anandhi, was produced by Raj Sekhar Varma. Marketed as the first Telugu zombie film, Zombie Reddy was hailed for its technicalities. While the film was originally slated to release for Sankranthi this year, the makers pushed the release date to February. Set in the district of Kurnool, the film is partially based on COVID-19 pandemic.

The movie had its World Television Premiere on March 28, 2021, on Star Maa at 6 PM and the viewers were excited about the movie ever since the announcement was made.