Temporary employees worried about their future in Telangana

Hyderabad: The temporary employees who are working in different government and other important departments seemed to be worried with regard to their future.

These employees are beginning to worry about their careers due to the lackadaisical attitude of the state government to regularise them into the category of permanent employees.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had promised these temporary employees before the formation of Telangana that their services will be regularised.

But even after 7 years of Telangana formation, the issue of these casual and contract employees remained where it was without change.

On the contrary, these employees are being warned that their services may be terminated in keeping with State’s policy.

These temporary and contract employees say that their future is uncertain as they have given 15 to 20 years of their prime age in the hope of getting regularised in their services.