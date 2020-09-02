Ten districts in Telangana declared COVID-19 hotspots

Hyderabad: As many as ten districts in the State have been declared hotspot districts with the increasing COVID-19 cases.

The announcement comes in the light of marked rise in the number of COVID positive cases in the State since the past few days. Hyderabad district which reported more than 300 COVID positive cases, Nizamabad which reported significant increase in the cases over the past few days, Warangal Urban, Rangareddy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Karimnagar, and Nirmal have been declared hotspot districts.

These districts formed part of the list released by the Centre classifying different districts across the country on the basis of large incidence–hotspot districts with clusters and non-hotspot districts which reported COVID-19 positive cases.

Nalgonda has been categorised as district with hotspot clusters while Suryapet, Adilabad, Mahbubnagar, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jagtial, Jangaon, Bhupalpally, Asifabad, Mulug, Peddapalli, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubabad, Nalgonda and Siddipet districts have been placed under the non-hotspot districts which reported COVID-19 positive cases.