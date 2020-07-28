‘Tenet’ to open globally on Aug 26, India release date undecided

Posted By Nihad Amani Last Updated: 28th July 2020 4:34 pm IST
Los Angeles: An India release date for the Christopher Nolan-directed Tenet is still undecided, although the film has locked August 26 for release across 70 countries before opening in select cities in the US on September 3.

The makers don’t have plans to release “Tenet” in China yet.

Right now, Warner Bros. studio have announced that the film will launch across theatres in 70 territories including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia and the UK, confirms a report in variety.com.

India apart, release schedules for the film have not been announced in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Last week, the studio shared that “Tenet” would not have a traditional global day-and-date release.

“Tenet”, which stars Robert Pattinson and John David Washington, has been described as “an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage”. The second trailer of the film came with hints of ‘inversion’ versus time travel as a part of survival.

The latest trailer of the action thriller gives a glimpse into the mission that the protagonist secret agents, essayed by Pattinson and Washington, embark on, in a time-bending mission to prevent World War III.

The supporting cast includes Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy. The film has been shot across seven countries — India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, and Norway.

Source: IANS
