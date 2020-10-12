Tennis rankings: Djokovic remain on top; Iga jumps 37 spots

Paris, Oct 12 : Despite losing the French Open final to Rafael Nadal on Sunday, Novak Djokovic stayed ahead of his Spanish rival in the latest men’s tennis rankings released on Monday.

Djokovic (11,740 points) was 1,890 points ahead of Nadal (9,850) in the ATP rankings. Dominic Thiem retained the third spot with 9,125 points while Roger Federer stayed on fourth with 6,630. Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece moved a spot above, to fifth, with 5,925.

In the women’s rankings, newly-crowned French Open champion Iga Swiatek of Poland jumped 37 spots to move to 17th position with 2,960 points.

Australian Ashleigh Barty (8,717) retained the top spot and is followed by Simona Halep (7,255), Naomi Osaka (5,780), Sofia Kenin (5,760), and Elina Svitolina (5,260). Serena Williams (4,080) dropped one position but stayed among the top 10.

ATP rankings (men’s):

1. Novak Djokovic (Serbia); 2. Rafael Nadal (Spain); 3. Dominic Thiem (Australia), 4. Roger Federer (Switzerland), 5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece), 6. Daniil Medvedev (Russia), 7. Alexander Zverev (Germany), 8. Diego Schwartzman (Argentina), 9. Matteo Berrettini (Italy), 10. Andrey Rublev (Russia)

WTA rankings (women’s):

1. Ashleigh Barty (Australia), 2. Simona Halep (Romania), 3. Naomi Osaka (Japan), 4. Sofia Kenin (USA), 5. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine), 6. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic), 7. Bianca Andreescu (Canada), 8. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic), 9. Kiki Bertens (Netherlands), 10. Serena Williams (USA)

Source: IANS

