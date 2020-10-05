Tension at JNTU as police foil NSUI protest for exam cancellation

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed outside the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) on Monday after the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and other students attempted to stage a protest infront of the varsity, which was foiled by the Kukatpally police.

The protesting students demanded the mass promotion of Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) and B.Pharm (Bachelor of Pharmacy) students from colleges affiliated to the university and a 50% waiver of fees, in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the demand for mass promotion of 1st, 2nd and 3rd year students and a 50% fee waiver, the students and NSUI Activists went to JNTUH to meet the authorities. But the police obstructed them from entering the campus.

The NSUI leaders protested against the police’s behaviour by sitting in front of the gates. The police on its part began lathicharging the students after they refused to move, and ended up injuring almost every leader, alleged Telangana NSUI President Venkat Balmoor.

Condemning the incident and police behaviour, Balmoor stated that the lathicharge was done in spite of a peaceful protest. “We were here to speak with JNTUH Authorities and resolve the students’ issues, but the police attack is highly condemnable. We are ready to face even the bullets for the students cause,” he added.