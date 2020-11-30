Tension at necklace road after BJP, TRS activists clash

Hyderabad: Just a day before GHMC polls a group of TRS and BJP activists clashed at necklace road resulting in tension in the area.

On Monday night the state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar came to necklace road for a evenind walk. On coming to know about his presence, Inspector Ramgopalpet police station reached necklace road and advised him to leave the area in wake of polls.

According to the police, Sanjay left the place after having tiffin at Eat Street restaurant at necklace road.

At the same time rival party workers of TRS came arrived there and mob stopped the vehicle of his Bandi Sanjay’s follower. During this course the window panes of the fortuner car was damaged.

This resulted in scuffle between the TRS and BJP wokers, upon which teams of central zone police arrived and dispersed the mob.

“There was no attack on Bandi Sanjay, BJP Party President as is being reported in the news channels,here was no attempt of murder on him” said Joint Commissioner of Police central zone P Vishwaprasad.

The Ramgopalpet police have registered a case and investigation is underway.