Tension at Shivaji Shobhayatra after miscreants pelted stones

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed in Moula Ali area in Rachakonda after some miscreants reportedly pelted stones at Shivaji Shobha yatra.

However the police immediately swung into action and controlled the situation, tension was defused.

To mark the birthday celebrations of Chatrapathi Shivaji, the Maratha ruler, several activists of hindu outfits have taken out a rally in various parts of Hyderabad.

While the Shobha yatra was passing through the Moula Ali area, suddenly there was a mild stone pelting on the rally from the nearby buildings. Tension gripped the area after the members present in the rally started protesting against it. They demanded police to identify the mischief mongers.

The police which was present on the spot swiftly intervened and dispersed the crowd.

A case has been registered with the Kushaiguda police and investigation is underway.