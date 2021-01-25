Tension at Singhu over tractor rally route

By Sukant Deepak

New Delhi, Jan 25 : Confusion and tension reigned supreme at the Singhu border late evening regarding the route for tractor rally on January 26.

Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee announced from their stage at Singhu that participants should take their tractors on the Capital’s Ring Road. This is in contrast to the route already given to the farmers’ organisation by the Delhi Police.

Several people then took over the main stage which was surprisingly not guarded by the volunteers of the ‘Sanyukt Kisan Morcha’. Amidst religious chants, they addressed the people to take the government head-on and follow the 2,000 tractors led by Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

One of the speakers, Lakha Sidhana, a gangster-turned-social worker, exhorted people to ensure that no violence takes place during the rally. “If it turns violent, the movement will crumble,” he said.

This was in much contrast to the disciplined atmosphere at Tikri the whole day, where the protest is controlled by BKU (Ugrahan).

(Sukant Deepak can be reached at sukant.d@ians.in)

–IANS

sukant/rs