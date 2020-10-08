Tension continue at Begum Bazaar over construction of public toilets

Hyderabad: Tension continue to prevail for the second day at Feel Khana Begum Bazaar over the controversy of construction of public toilets near Muslim graveyard. Since Thursday morning activists of BJP gathered at the site and started protesting against the stopping of construction work.

Scores of BJP workers and locals marched at Begum Bazaar and raised slogans against the Government for allegedly bowing to pressure MIM party for ceasing the construction work despite High Court orders.

However the GHMC officials along with the labours reached the site in the morning and resumed the construction of public toilets at graveyard Takiya Hazrat Syed Shah Kabeeruddin amid tight police security.

The lone BJP Legislator Goshamahal T Raja Singh had also reached the spot along with the followers and demanded the GHMC Commissioner to expedite the construction work as per the High Court directions.

Amid controversy many commercial establishments remained closed till afternoon and heavy police forces have been deployed in the area. On Wednesday, the work was stopped after locals and AIMIM activists statged a protest at the site.