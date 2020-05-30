Term Life Insurance Plans Provide COVID-19 Cover

Mumbai: As the world combats one of the most unexpected public health emergencies, protection has become the need of the hour. Most insurance customers are worried if term Insurance policies they have bought, like Edelweiss Tokio Life – Zindagi Plus, provides protection against COVID-19. The answer is yes.

Insurance policies including a term plan like Zindagi Plus cover death due to COVID-19 and a force majeure clause is not applicable. This clause, when applicable, allows insurance companies to deny claims arising out of unprecedented events like hurricanes, earthquakes, and more. So, term insurance plans like Edelweiss Tokio Life – Zindagi Plus will cover COVID-19.

A plan like Zindagi Plus can be an extremely valuable addition to one’s financial portfolio. It offers an innovative option called the Better Half Benefit, which allows the policyholder to cover their spouse with a marginal increase in premium. In the event of policyholder’s death, a death benefit is paid to the nominee, a life cover starts for the spouse for the remaining policy term, and all future premiums are waived off.

This plan also offers flexibility to the policyholder through two other options Top-up Benefit and Life Stage Benefit. These options allow the policyholder to increase their life cover as per growing needs and changing life stages. All these options should be opted at policy inception and cannot be opted for during the policy term.

The need for a life insurance plan has become stronger now than ever before. The COVID-19 outbreak has exposed financial vulnerabilities and has served as an eye-opener to many. Customers are now reviewing their financial portfolio and evaluating life insurance policies suitable for them.

In such times, a life insurance policy offers great peace of mind. About Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance is a joint venture between Edelweiss Financial Services, among India’s leading diversified financial services companies, and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, one of the oldest and largest insurance companies in Japan. Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance launched its pan-India operations in July 2011, offering proprietary need-based solutions to help customers meet their life stage financial goals. Its lineage brings together a deep understanding of customer needs and international expertise. The company is headquartered in Mumbai serving over 2.02 lakh customers through 43,681 personal finance advisors as on March 31, 2019, across 121 branches in 93 major cities.

Awards: Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has been consistently recognized for its Product Innovation capabilities at several forums, namely Outlook Money Award for Best Life Insurer 2016, Golden Peacock Awards 2018, Golden Globe Tigers Awards and ET NOW – BFSI Awards for Best Product Innovation 2018, Times National Award for Marketing Excellence 2018, India Insurance Summit 2019 and Skoch Awards 2019.

Source: PTI

