Terrorist, associate arrested from Sopore in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces have arrested an active terrorist along with an associate at Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Monday.

Police said acting on specific input regarding presence of terrorist in Ningli area of Sopore, a cordon and search operation was launched by Police, army’s 52 RR and 177 Bn of the CRPF.

“During the search operation, terrorist and his associate were challenged by the search party, however they tried to escape from the spot but the alert search party apprehended them tactfully,” police said.

The active terrorist has been identified as Towfeeq Kaboo, resident of Kaboo Mohalla Arampora Sopore while as a terrorist associate has been identified as Bilal Ahmad Kaloo, resident of Takiabal Sopore.

A case has been registered and further investigation has been taken up.