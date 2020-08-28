Terrorist hideout busted in Kashmir

By News Desk 1 Published: 28th August 2020 9:21 pm IST

Srinagar, Aug 28 : A terrorist hideout was busted by a joint team of police, Army and CRPF in the Tral area of Pulwama district in J&K on Friday, officials said.

Police said based on specific information regarding presence of terrorists of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Takiya Gulabagh Tral area of Awantipora, police along with the Army and CRPF launched a search operation in the area.

“During search in the area, a hideout of proscribed terror outfit JeM was busted and subsequently destroyed. The joint team was able to recover incriminating material from the hideout,” police said. “The incriminating material has been taken into custody for the purpose of investigation.”

Police said FIR under relevant sections has been registered and investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

