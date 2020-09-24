Terrorist killed in encounter in South Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 24 : One terrorist was killed in an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday, officials said.

The firefight started in Pulwama’s Maghama after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

“Encounter has started in Maghama area of Tral, Awantipora. One unidentified terrorist killed. Police and security forces are on the job,” police said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.