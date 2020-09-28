Terrorists gun down civilian in Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 28 : A civilian was shot dead by suspected terrorists in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday evening, officials said.

The police said that senior officers have reached the spot after receiving information about a terror crime incident in Nildora area of Shopian where terrorists had fired upon one civilian.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon one civilian at his residence in Nildora area of Shopian. He has been identified as Sabzar Ahmad Naiko, son of Abdul Rashid, a resident of Nildora Shopian. The injured civilian was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” the police said.

The police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of the law. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.