Terrorists kidnap 3 people in Tripura, search operations on

Agartala, Dec 7 : Three workers, including a supervisor, involved in border fencing works along the India-Bangladesh borders, were kidnapped by tribal guerrillas from Tripura on Monday, the police said.

The abductions took place 11 days after a small trader was kidnapped by the militants in northern Tripura and the security forces are yet to rescue him.

The police said that on Monday, suspected National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) guerillas kidnapped the three workers from Ganganagar in eastern Tripura’s Dhalai district.

The NLFT extremists kidnapped supervisor Subhash Bhowmik, JCB driver Subal Debnath and worker Ganapati Tripura at gunpoint while they were at work.

The police suspect that the NLFT militants have taken away the captives into Bangladesh territory.

Huge contingent of the security forces led by Dhalai district police chief Kishore Debbarma rushed to the bordering area and launched a combing operations to nab the gurillas and rescue the three people.

The National Building Construction Corporation run by the Centre was given the task to erect barbed wire fencing at the international frontiers to check border crimes and infiltration bids.

On November 27, 35-year-old Litan Nath, a small trader, was abducted at gunpoint by the terrorists from Joyrampara, a remote village along the Tripura-Mizoram inter-state border.

The Central Reserve Police Force, Tripura State Rifles and the police are continuing with the search operations to rescue Nath.

On the request of Tripura police, security forces of Mizoram have also launched search operation to locate the captive and nab the militants.

Nath’s wife told the police that some heavily armed militants raided their house and looted jewellery, cash and abducted her husband.

The police said that the abductors also demanded Rs 1.5 lakh as ransom for the release of Nath.

Nath’s abduction was the first in Tripura in six years, as the terrorists had last kidnapped eight people in 2014.

Terrorism had devastated Tripura for decades until 2011-12 before terror activities were tamed due to a series of holistic measures.

