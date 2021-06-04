Tesla begins recruiting for leadership positions in India

New Delhi: Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc. began recruiting for leadership positions in India, including heads of various departments, Bloomberg said in a report, quoting people familiar with the matter.

The California-based electric car maker is recruiting for positions including a head of sales and marketing and a head of human resources among others, the source was quoted as saying.

Earlier, a Tesla fan club in India last week had shared news of a senior legal counsel being appointed for India. The club also confirmed the ongoing hirings.

Nitika Chhabra has joined Tesla India Team as Senior Legal Counsel.



She has 6+ yrs experience working with Trilegal.#TeslaIndia🇮🇳 #TCIN pic.twitter.com/jHgWK912lJ — Tesla Club India® (@TeslaClubIN) May 27, 2021

A few weeks ago, Prashanth Menon, who has been with Tesla for around four years, was made the company’s director of operations in India.

CEO Elon Musk had, in January, confirmed Tesla’s foray into the Indian market. Replying to a blog report that the company is in talks to make a robust entry into the country, Musk wrote. “As promised”.

As promised — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 13, 2021

Tesla has picked Karnataka for its first plant, the state’s chief minister said in February.

The automaker has been negotiating with local officials for six months and is actively considering car assembly in the suburbs of Bangalore, other people familiar with the matter said at the time.

Tesla, however, did not comment on the development yet.