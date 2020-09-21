Tesla can achieve ‘record deliveries’ in Q3, says Elon Musk

San Francisco, Sep 21 : Just ahead of the Battery Day, Elon Musk has said Tesla has a shot at a record September quarter for vehicle deliveries.

In a leaked email, the Tesla CEO told employees that with “all hands on deck”, they could achieve record deliveries, Electrek reported on Sunday.

“We have a shot at a record quarter for deliveries, but we’ll have to rally hard to achieve it. This is the most number of vehicles per day that we’ would ever have to deliver,” he wrote.

“Please consider vehicle deliveries to be the absolute top priority. It’s also extremely important that we keep factory output as high as possible over the remaining 10 days. This is vital for the California market”.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Tesla delivered a record 112,000 vehicles.

In the June quarter this year, Tesla delivered 90,000 vehicles as it was affected by shutdown owing to the pandemic.

The electric car maker Tesla is set to showcase “many exciting things” at its Battery Day on September 22.

“Many exciting things will be unveiled on Battery Day 9/22,” Musk said in a tweet.

At the event at Tesla’s Fremont factory in California, the company is expected to elaborate on its plan to secure battery cell supply to support its ambitious ramp-up of electric vehicle production.

Tesla has developed its own battery cell manufacturing process called “Roadrunner” that would support its plans to increase vehicle production.

The new battery manufacturing system is expected to be the main focus of the event.

Musk earlier suggested that Tesla may be able to mass produce longer-life batteries with 50 per cent more energy density in a couple of years.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.