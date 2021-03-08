Tesla expanding full self driving beta to more drivers: Musk

San Francisco, March 8 : Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that the company is expanding its Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta to more drivers and will eventually increase the number of participants tenfold.

The electric car-maker first first introduced the FSD beta in October last year to select owners in its early access programme.

“Due to high levels of demand for FSD Beta, adding ‘Download Beta’ button to Service section of car display in 10 days,” Musk said in a tweet.

“If you want the Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta downloaded to your car, let us know. Doubling beta programme size now with 8.2 & probably 10X size with 8.3. Still be careful, but it’s getting mature,” he added.

The FSD add-on currently costs $8,000 but Musk has indicated that the price will rise further as new features are enabled.

Musk has been talking about FSD a lot in the past couple of years, calling it an investment in the future that will become far more valuable once fully autonomous cars get regulatory approval.

Earlier, Musk explained that with feature-complete FSD, the car will be able to drive without human intervention but it would still be supervised.

Tesla uses the data from the FSB beta to improve vehicle performance.

Musk said last month there were about 1,000 vehicles in the beta programme.

The availability of the FSD beta will vary by region, depending on the clearances.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.