Tesla, Huami join hands to launch new smartwatch: Report

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 15th September 2020 12:54 pm IST

Beijing: Elon Musk-run Tesla and Xiaomi-backed wearable brand Huami have reportedly partnered to launch a smartwatch that will have support for controlling certain aspects of Tesla cars.

Huami CEO Huang Wang teased about a launch event on Weibo and it appears that the company could unveil an upgraded variant of the ‘Amazift GTR’ smartwatch, reports GizmoChina.

Interestingly, the Amazfit GTR and Amazfit GTS smartwatches from the company recently received an update, enabling them to be used as car keys for Xiaopeng P7/Xpeng P7, touted as the Chinese rival to the Tesla Model 3.

The upcoming product could have the same feature, with support for cars from Tesla.

READ:  Samsung files patent for Galaxy device with transparent display

Earlier, it was reported that Tesla is working with the Norway-based wearable company Xplora Technologies to develop smartwatches for kids.

While there is no official word from Tesla on the same, Tesla’s involvement in the Xplora smartwatch was revealed in a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing.

Source: IANS
Categories
Technology
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close