TFMC to observe National Handlooms Day on August 7

Hyderabad: TFMC (Telangna Facilities Management Council) to observe National Handlooms Day on August 7. To mark and observe the occasion, all the Heads of Facilities and other Facilities Management professionals will wear Handloom Masks.

Facility management (FM) is a profession that improves business and lives by ensuring functionality, comfort, safety, and efficiency of the built environment and is practiced by 25 million people around the world.

Disclosing this in press note issued in the city, Satyanarayana Mathala, President of 400 members strong body of Telangana Facilities Management Council informed that they will take a Virtual Oath to Pledge their support to Handlooms. A Handloom Mela Calendar for the year 2020 and 2021 will be unveiled.

“TFMC has been promoting ‘Handlooms Monday’ initiative for the past couple of years to encourage nearly six lakh IT employees working in over 400 companies water Handloom Clothes every Monday. To promote this TFMC has organised a series of Handloom Melas in various office in IT corridor during the past three years. Through these melas IT employees birth handloom clothes worth Rs 1.2 crore,” shared Satya.

Now that many are confined to homes they would like to promote Handloom Masks.

The call given by TFMC asking IT employees wear Handloom Masks evoked a very good response. Many employees shared their pics wearing Handloom Masks.

Adds Satya, the Companies or representatives supporting Handlooms initiative include CN Rao Divyashree – CFO; IKEA – Sapna – Facilities Head; GUS – Anderson; Ram Murthy- Arcesium ,Parusuram- Itelligence; Dharan – Zensar Technolgies, Swarnalatha- CHUBB.

Deepa ; Rajuri- Clean Harbours; Sharfoddin- CTS; Nargaraju – Raheja IT Park and many others.