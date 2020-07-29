T’gana: 1,764 new Covid cases take tally to 58,906; death toll 492

Hyderabad, July 29 : Telangana has added 1,764 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 58,906, health officials said on Wednesday.

With 12 more succumbing to the infection, the death toll has risen to 492 so far.

The case fatality rate in the state remained 0.84 per cent against national average of 2.26 per cent, the officials added.

The number of cases, which had stabilized around 1,500 for the last couple of weeks, saw a new surge during the last 24 hours ending 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The officials attributed this to a record number of tests conducted during the period. The laboratories tested 18,858 samples against testing target for the state as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million that is 5,600 tests per day, says the media bulletin.

The cumulative number of tests rose to 3,97,939. Test reports of 788 samples were awaited.

While the caseload in Greater Hyderabad continues to come down, the figures show that the districts are witnessing a surge. The state capital recorded 509 new infections.

Medchal Malkajgiri and Ranga Reddy districts bordering Greater Hyderabad reported 158 and 147 cases respectively. Sangareddy, another district which shares borders with GHMC, saw 89 new cases.

With 138 new positive cases Warangal Urban saw a huge jump followed by Karimnagar (93) and Khammam (69).

According to the media bulletin, 842 people recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of people recovered to 43,751.

There are 14,663 active cases including 9,178 under home/institutional isolation. About 84 per cent of those under home isolation were asymptomatic.

The status of bed occupancy in 57 government-run COVID hospitals in the state shows that 14,865 out of 17,081 beds were vacant.

Eighty private hospitals offering Covid treatment have 5,013 beds and out of them 1,744 beds were vacant.

The state has over 1,000 containment zones including 92 in Greater Hyderabad. Districts like Mahabubnagar and Ranga Reddy have a large number of containment zones.

As per the direction of Telangana High Court, the health authorities started issuing health bulletin with complete details. The 61-page bulletin has a list of all testing centres and hospitals, both government-run and private, bed occupancy status and list of all containment zones.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.