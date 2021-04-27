T’gana govt to distribute 4,50,000 gift packs among poor Muslims for Eid

Hyderabad: The Telangana government flagged off the distribution of Ramadam gift packs containing cloths among poor Muslim families for Eid.

The scheme is executed under the supervision of Telangana Waqaf Board.

The state Home Minister Mohammed Mehmood Ali and Chairman Telangana Waqaf Board Mohammed Salim flagged off the vehicles carrying gift packs from Haj House, Nampally.

A total of 4,50,000 gift packs shall be distributed through 815 mosques across the state and 400 mosques in Greater Hyderabad.

Each mosque shall distribute 500 packs under the supervision of its committee. Four mosques shall be under the charge of every MLA and two under the Corporater for this distribution drive.

No gift packs were distributed last year owing to Corona pandemic,

Apart from Ramadan, the state government also distributes cloths every year on the occasions of “Bathkamma” and “Christmas”.

Speaking to the media on the occasion the Home Minister Mehmood Ali said Telangana Government is with the poor, needy and destitute people. The Chief Minister launched this scheme to enable the poor to celebrate Ramadan Eid.

The Home Minister congratulated the Chairman Waqaf Board for implementing the scheme successfully.

About the encroachment of Al Maas Masjid’s Waqaf lands at Choutuppal, the Home Minister said he spoke to the Revenue officials. The Waqaf lands are under illegal occupation for a long time while the open lands are under the control of Waqaf Board.

Regarding the construction of the MRO office opposite the mosque, the Home Minister said that the Revenue officials have submitted an application to the Waqaf Board for a joint survey through which the Waqaf properties shall be safeguarded.

Mehmood Ali reiterated that the Chief Minister is serious in the protection of Waqaf properties.