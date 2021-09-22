T’gana HC pulls up Centre, State on COVID-19 medicines, tests

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court today pulled up the state and Central governments on corona tests, including related medicines in emergency services and CCGRA and RTPCR tests. On a petition on corona, the Court expressed displeasure at the state government for not taking measures to inoculate teachers, and students in the schools and colleges. The court directed that vaccination to all people should be completed in the state in three months and for the students in two months. It rapped the government for not submitting a report on CCRGA plan and plan to contain third wave.

Director of Public Health Srinivas Rao informed about the steps being taken to vaccination. He submitted details on plans and said that a policy decision by the government will help them take a decision on CCGRA. The Court expressed displeasure that the officials failed to prepare a plan after their directions. The court directed to prepare a plan by this month’s end or face action. Expressing displeasure, the court asked the Centre to include corona medicines in the emergency category by October 31. The court asked after how many more deaths the government will include corona medicines in the emergency category. It posted the case to October 4.

Srinivas Rao said that 2.20 cr people got vaccines so far, including 10.07 lakhs got through mobile vaccination, doses offered to 25.10 lakh people from Sept 16 special drive. He said that the government is ready to tackle the third wave and only 71 cases were found in educational institutions. Rao informed that a total of 6,63,450 cases were reported till Sept 19 and the positivity rate declined to 0.51 percent in the last two months.

He also stated that 97 percent of people in GHMC were vaccinated, 60 percent in the state got the first dose and 38 percent received the second dose.