T’gana Police officer accidentally shoots self, dies

Kothagudem: In a bizarre incident, a Reserved Sub-Inspector of Police (RSI) died on Wednesday after he “accidentally” shot himself during a combing operation in Kothagudem district of Telangana.

The Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt informed the media here on Wednesday that the deceased police official was identified as Aditya Sai Kumar.

“A combing operation was going on under the heavy rains during the early morning hours today. An RSI named Aditya Sai Kumar while taking part in the combing operation slipped and accidentally misfired from his own weapon, which hit him and he died,” Dutt said while speaking to ANI.

“The post-mortem examination has been conducted on Aditya Sai Kumar and a case will be registered,” he added.

More details in this regard are awaited.

Source: ANI