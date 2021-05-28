TGDA to raise issue of overcharging by private hospitals with CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Government Doctors Association(TGDA) president Dr. Putla Srinivasa Rao on Frida said that they would be shortly representing chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to take stringent action against private hospitals who are continuing to fleece innocent and panic-driven COVID patients.

Speaking here, Dr. Srinivas said that they would seek stringent action such as cancellation of the license in such cases.

He said that most corporate hospitals are encashing in this panic, and some are behaving as mafias. Hence, the association would raise the issue with the chief minister.

He further advised people not to panic as new drugs are coming on the market and there is treatment available for COVID-19.

However, observation shows that people are dying more of fear rather than the disease itself in some cases. He cited an example of a wife committing suicide while she was in home isolation and the husband died in hospital hearing of her death. Asking people to be mentally strong, he said that mental lockdown is wrong.