‘Thala’ Dhoni meets Thalapathy Vijay, what’s brewing?

Mumbai: It was something like Thala-Thalapathy meet in Chennai on Thursday. Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni met south superstar Vijay Thalapathy at Gokulam Studios in the city. It was a coincidence as both the superstars were shooting for in the same the studio. While Vijay is shooting for his film Beast, Dhoni has been shooting for television commercials for the past few days.

Photos of their meeting are going crazy viral on social media. A few were shared by Entertainment journalist Ramesh Bala on his Instagram and Twitter walls. Have a look at them.

Dhoni’s friend Seemant Lohani also took to Instagram to share the photo and wrote, “Caption not required. Thala and Thalapathy.”

It is noteworthy that Dhoni shares special bond with the Tamil Nadu fans on the account of being the captain of the Chennai Super Kings team. He was even given the nickname ‘Thala’ which means leader.

Meanwhile, Dhoni will be leaving for the UAE very soon ahead of the second phase of the 2021 edition of the IPL. On the other hand, Vijay was last seen in the hit drama Master, which released in January this year. He will be next seen in Beast which stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead.