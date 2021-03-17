‘That’s not my style’: Asim Riaz reveals why did not enter Bigg Boss 14 house

Mumbai: One of the most prominent faces of Bigg Boss Asim Riaz has managed to stay in limelight for his physique, alleged relationship with co-contestant Himanshi Khurana and his music video. In a recent interview, Asim revealed the reason behind why he rejected the offer to step inside the 14th season of Salman Khan hosted show.

Bigg Boss 14 had a few former contestants such as Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla who appeared as Toofani Seniors. Later, a few more including Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan entered the house as ‘challengers’ after the mid-season finale in December.

Asim Riaz reveals why he rejected Bigg Boss 14

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Asim Riaz said, “I just came out after spending 140 days in that house. I did not want that vibe again. That’s not my style, I just don’t want to. I don’t feel it. I felt it, I went into the house. We made it big, now I just want to do something new bro!”

Asim further added, “I am on the same road where I used to take lifts and now, I am sitting in this car, doing this interview. I am living my passion. I am running behind my passion, putting efforts in my acting, working on being a rapper.”

He also said he is not in any competitive zone. “I am not a rapper, I am just trying to tell my story through music. I am not in that competition mode, I am just living my life. I am not in any rush. If somebody is doing a movie, or something, fine. I am not competing with anyone.”

Meanwhile, on the professional fronts, Asim Riaz will be seen a music single opposite actress Shivaleeka Oberoi, The video is all set to March 17 (today).