The government should listen to the youth: Priyanka Gandhi

By Nihad Amani Published: 12th September 2020 1:25 pm IST
Cong says Priyanka's non-Gandhi president remark is year old

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has alleged that in Uttar Pradesh there was a cycle of “scam, pretention of crackdown and then suppressing of the scam”.

She further said that the government to listen to the youth.

Congress Leader added that the students giving Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exams have made many good suggestions such as completing the process in a time-bound manner.

“Students taking SSC have given many good suggestions including completion of the examination process + all stages + final result in a fixed period based on a calendar,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

READ:  High-profile drugs case sees BJP, Oppn trade barbs in K'taka

“We support the youth who are speaking out in creative ways such as ”Rashtriya Berozgar Divas”,” she said.

The government should listen to the youth, the Congress leader added.

In another tweet earlier, Priyanka Gandhi also cited news reports to allege that there had been a “scam” in purchase of personal protection equipment kits in Uttar Pradesh.

