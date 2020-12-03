The Great Khali joins farmers’ protest at Tikri border

New Delhi: Former WWE Heavyweight Champion ‘The Great Khali’ joined the farmer’s protest over agriculture reforms at the Tikri border on Tuesday. The great Khali, who is also a Punjabi urged Indian to also come forward in support of the farmers.

The Great Khali on Tuesday shared a couple of video on Instagram were he was seen standing with the farmers in the protest.

He in one of the videos also spoke on the losses that the farmers and common man will face due to the Farm Laws and appealed to the government to roll back the legislation.

Saying that the Government has messed with the wrong people, he noted that the farmers won’t go back unless their demands are met as they have come up with enough ration to last for six months.

Apart from Khali several other many other popular Punjabi actors, players, wrestlers and singers have also supported the farmers’ protests.

Standing against the new Farm bill passed by the Government of Telangana thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana have stayed put at various Delhi border points for the 8th consecutive day on Thursday.