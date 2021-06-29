THE HIGH LEVELS OF THOSE WHO STRIVE TO MEET THEIR BROTHERS’ NEEDS

One of the greatest things that will relieve a person’s distress on the Day of Resurrection is his efforts in this world to relieve the distress of those who are in distress, and to help those who are in need, and to make things easy for those who are in difficulty, and to overlook the mistakes of those who err. In Muslim it is narrated that Abu Hurayrah, RadhiAllahu Anhu, said: The Messenger of Allah (sallallahu `alayhi wa sallam) said:

“Whoever relieves a believer of distress in this world, Allah will relieve him of some of the distress of the Day of Resurrection. Whoever makes things easy for those who are in difficulty, Allah will make things easy for him in this world and in the next. Whoever conceals (the faults of) a Muslim in this world, Allah will conceal him (his faults) in this world and in the Hereafter. Allah will help the slave so long as the slave helps his brother.” [Mishkaat al-Masaabeeh, 1/71, hadith no. 204.]

Bukhari narrated from ‘Abdullah ibn ‘Umar, RadhiAllahu Anhu, that the Messenger of Allah (sallallahu `alayhi wa sallam) said:

“The Muslim is the brother of his fellow-Muslim; he should not mistreat him or let him down. Whoever meets the needs of his brother, Allah will meet his needs, and whoever relieves a Muslim of some distress, Allah will relieve him of some of the distress of the Day of Resurrection. Whoever conceals (the faults of) a Muslim, Allah will conceal him (his faults) in this world and the next.” [Bukhari: Kitaab al-Mazaalim, Baab laa Yazlim al-Muslim al-Muslim, Fath al-Baari, 5/97.]

Ad-Deenoori narrated in Al-Mujaalisah, Al-Bayhaqi narrated in Al-Shu’ab and Ad-Diyaa’ narrated in Al-Mukhtaarah from Anas, RadhiAllahu Anhu, that the Prophet (sallallahu `alayhi wa sallam) said:

“Whoever helps his brother in secret, Allah will help him in this world and the next.” [Silsilat al-Ahaadeeth as-Saheehah, 3/218, hadith no. 1217.]