The increased water level in Hussain Sagar attracts visitors

By Nihad Amani Published: 16th August 2020 7:51 am IST
The increased water level in Hussain Sagar attracts visitors

Hyderabad: The State is witnessing rainfall due to the South West Monsoon, low pressure over north Coastal Odisha, and other weather conditions. Because of which temperature in the State has dropped considerably.

With the continuous downpour, water levels at Hussain Sagar lake in the city are reaching the brim.

While the total capacity at Hussain Sagar is 513.80 ft, the current water levels at the lake reached 513.13 ft.

Despite continuous rains, several visitors are spotted at the lake to enjoy its view. Meanwhile, Popular Necklace road and the greenery around have always been attracting visitors.

READ:  Hyderabad: COVID-19 patient ends life in a hospital
Categories
Telangana
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close