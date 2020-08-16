The increased water level in Hussain Sagar attracts visitors

Hyderabad: The State is witnessing rainfall due to the South West Monsoon, low pressure over north Coastal Odisha, and other weather conditions. Because of which temperature in the State has dropped considerably.

With the continuous downpour, water levels at Hussain Sagar lake in the city are reaching the brim.

While the total capacity at Hussain Sagar is 513.80 ft, the current water levels at the lake reached 513.13 ft.

Despite continuous rains, several visitors are spotted at the lake to enjoy its view. Meanwhile, Popular Necklace road and the greenery around have always been attracting visitors.