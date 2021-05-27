The new World’s most expensive car – Boat Tail costs 206 Crores

Rolls and Bovet developed two tourbillon timepieces that can either be worn on the wrist or mounted on the Boat Tail’s dashboard.

Rolls Royce Boat Tail - World's Most Expensive Car
The Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is a completely bespoke and coachbuilt model, that has been commissioned by three of the luxury carmaker’s clients. The first of the three Boat Tail’s has been revealed today, showcasing the client’s personal tastes as well as the extent to which the bodywork has been customised. All models will share the same body style, but will have unique appearances and features.

  • This is one of the three specially commissioned Rolls Royce Boat Tails
  • It has custom carbon fiber weave
  • Its exterior features themed design elements
  • The engine is reused from Rolls-Royce Phantom

