The world is looking at Hyderabad for COVID-19 vaccine: Governor

Hyderabad: Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Tuesday that the whole world is looking at Hyderabad to come out with an effective COVID-19 vaccine.

She said that scientists and other researchers in Hyderabad have been working tirelessly to bring out the effective vaccine to prevent and fight the COVID-19. She hoped that the vaccine might come by the end of this year.

The Governor was interacting with the scientists involved in COVID-19 vaccine research and trials at the Bharat Biotech campus at Genome Valley, here.

“I salute all those scientists and other researchers for their relentless work to come out with a vaccine for the COVID-19. Not only Telangana or India, the whole world is hoping that our scientists would come out with an effective, affordable and safe vaccine for the COVID-19,” Dr. Tamilisai

Soundararajan said.

Expressing anguish over the death of many stalwarts, celebrities and common people succumbing to the virus, the Governor called for the effective vaccine by the end of the year to end the suffering of mankind due to Covid-19.

“We must ensure that vaccine must also be cost-effective and reaches all the people all over the world. The vaccine must benefit all irrespective of their socio-economic status or their country of living,” Dr. Tamilisai added.

The Governor also called for creation of better awareness to motivate the people of different sections to go for the vaccine once it comes. The real challenge is to get all immunized.

The Governor during her interaction with the Bharat Biotech founders Dr. Krishna M Ella and Dr. Suchitra Ella and other scientists appreciated their efforts and achievements in supplying a record number of three billion doses of different vaccines to people all over the world and thus

immunizing and saving millions of lives.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan presented a Badge of Thank You to Dr. Suchitra Ella for leading the COVAXIN research and trials and hoped that their efforts would succeed soon.