These NGOs are helping city fight second wave of COVID-19

Hyderabad: Aiming to help patients suffering from COVID-19, the Hyderabad-based non-governmental organizations set up free oxygen facilities in three government hospitals for COVID-19 patients waiting to be admitted.

COVID-19 patients approaching the hospital for the treatment usually have to wait for two hours until they are done with the admission procedures.

As per the media reports, in the second wave of COVID-19, many patients have been turned away from the hospital due to a shortage of beds and those admitted to hospitals died due to a delay of oxygen. This leads to hundreds of deaths in Hyderabad in the month of April.

Observing the deaths, these NGOs— Social Data Initiative Forum (SDIF), Access Foundation and Safa Baitul Maal (SBM) on May 9 jointly came up with this initiative and placed free oxygen cylinders at the entrance of Gandhi Hospital, Chest Hospital and King Koti Hospital to help patients breathe easily from the time they get down the ambulance till they get admission in the hospital.

Patients can seen taking aid of free-oxygen

About 50 volunteers of these organizations are working round the clock in four shifts.

Speaking to siasat.com, SDIF advisor Syed Amjad said: “We have a lot of fatal cases even before they are admitted due to the lack of oxygen supply. The strategy to provide oxygen prior to the admission while they are waiting is saving a lot of lives. We are extremely happy to be able to save lives. We consider this as our responsibility.”

All Oxygen outlets in use 24×7 at Gandhi hospital.#CovidIndia #SDIF_India pic.twitter.com/A76H1PpGE8 — Social Data Initiatives Forum (@SDIF_India) May 12, 2021

Over 150 patients are benefiting every day for the past month. “Superintendent of these three hospitals are also cooperative in this initiative and allowed us to set up the oxygen beds in front of the hospital premises,” adds Amjad.

Volunteers of SDIF, Access Foundation and SBM can be seen working round the clock

Vice president of Safa Bait-ul Maal, Moulana Giyas Ahmed Rashadi, said that their volunteers not only provide assistance to patients in hospitals but also serve them in their places of residence. “We recently acquired 100 oxygen concentrators to meet the needs of patients who need oxygen. The seven volunteers have dedicated themselves to providing plasma donors in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate,” he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi inaugurated a 40 bedded Isolation Centre, at Mirza Garden, Golconda. This center is operational from May 31. The centre is equipped with oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders and provides basic medication and nutritious food to the patients.

This is a joint effort of Access Foundation, SDIF, SBM, Telangana- Social Impact Group and Care group. Those in need can contact HUM Helpline.