By News Desk 1 Updated: 14th September 2020 6:57 am IST
Thiem scripts stunning fightback to claim US Open title

New York, Sep 14 : Austria’s Dominic Thiem claimed his first Grand Slam title with a jaw-dropping comeback to edge past Germany’s Alexander Zverev 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6) in Sunday’s US Open final here.

From being two sets down, the 27-year-old world number three was in all sorts of trouble before hitting back from a break down to take the third.

In a nerve-wracking fourth set, Zverev faltered on serve at 3-4 allowing Thiem to take the contest to a decider.

Thiem then trailed 5-3 in the decider but rode on baseline winners to take it into a tiebreak. He squandered two match points from 6-4 but Zverev fired wide a third opportunity after four hours and two minutes.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
