Thieves break into ATM, flee with cash box; police launch manhunt

Adilabad: In a robbery incident, thieves broke into an ATM and ran away with the ATM machine in Adilabad town on Thursday midnight.

According to the police, the thieves arrived in ‘Chevrolet Tavera’ around 3 am and broke into the State Bank of India ATM.

Despite the CCTV cameras, the masked men tied a rope to the ATM machine and locked it outside. They then smashed the ATM machine and fled with the cash box.

“The thieves left the vehicle along with the ATM machine at the outskirts of the town when they noticed the police patrol,” the police said.

Adilabad DSP Venkateshwar Rao visited the spot and efforts are being made to nab the thieves. Police have registered a case and are examining the CCTV footage.