Third consecutive single-day spike of 75K; tally rises to 3.4M

By Mansoor Published: 29th August 2020 11:54 am IST
7 more coronavirus-related deaths, 557 new cases in Rajasthan

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 tally raced past 34 lakh with a single-day spike of 76,472 cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 26,48,998, pushing the recovery rate to 76.47 per cent on Saturday, according to the Union health ministry.

The total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 34,63,972, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 62,550 with 1,021 people succumbing to it in 24 hours, the ministry’s data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.81 per cent in the country.

There are 7,52,424 active coronavirus cases in the country currently, which account for 21.72 per cent of the total caseload, the data showed.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and the 30-lakh mark on August 23.

