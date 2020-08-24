Third Israeli Minister tests Covid-19 positive

Published: 24th August 2020
Third Israeli Minister tests Covid-19 positive

Tel Aviv, Aug 24 : Israel’s Minister of Immigration and Integration Pnina Tamano-Shata has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement issued by Parliament.

“According to a preliminary investigation, the Minister was last at Parliament on August 19,” Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying on Sunday.

“Parliament will continue the epidemiological investigation, in coordination with the Health Ministry,”it added.

At the end of the investigation, the Health Ministry which decide which government and Parliament members will have home quarantine.

Tamano-Shata is the third Minister to test positive since the pandemic hit the country in late February.

Also on Sunday, it was announced that Walid Taha, a parliament member of the Arab-Israeli party Joint List, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

