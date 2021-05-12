Third Oxygen Express reaches Hyderabad with 64.24 tonnes

Hyderabad: The Third Oxygen Express to Hyderabad reached Sanathnagar Goods complex here today bringing 64.24 metric tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) filled in five tankers. These tankers were loaded from Odisha and reached Sanathnagar Goods Complex today.

The third Oxygen Express was transported from Angul, Odisha for a distance of 1213 kms in a short period of around 27 hours, with the train travelling at an average speed of 45 kmph from its starting station. To ensure that the train reaches the destination at the fastest possible time, Railways have created a green corridor route for uninterrupted and fast movement of these oxygen special train.

As Liquid Medical Oxygen is a cryogenic cargo, transportation of the tankers by Railways was carried out taking into consideration limitations concerning the maximum speed at which it can be carried, maximum acceleration & deceleration. In addition, route mapping was done to ensure that the movement of tankers by railways is smooth about curves, adequate height clearance along the route of ROBs, RUBs, FOBs, etc.

Indian Railways have initiated operating Oxygen Express trains across the country, during these critical times, to provide safe, secure, hassle-free and fast transportation of Oxygen to the different parts of the country. These trains are operated at the request of the State Governments. Accordingly, all the Oxygen Express trains from Telangana were operated in both directions (empty & loaded condition) from the Hyderabad area to Odisha.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR complimented the officials for timely action in running the Oxygen Express train, hassle-free and prompt delivery of the LMO. He advised all the Divisions to be attentive and proactive to meet the future needs of running more Oxygen Express Trains.