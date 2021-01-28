Third round of Covid vaccination begins in UP on Thursday

Lucknow, Jan 28 : The third round of Covid-19 vaccination will start in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The state government has fixed two days in a week for the vaccination.

Health workers in the state will get Covid vaccine on Thursday and Friday and also in the next phase on February 4 and 5.

After that the vaccine will be given to the frontline workers in the next phase.

Additional Chief Secretary Information, Navneet Sehgal, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given clear instructions to complete the first phase of vaccination in time and according to the guidelines of the Central government.

He informed that in the last 24 hours only 168 new Covid patients have been found and there are currently 6,368 active Covid patients in the state.

Till date, the state has conducted 2.74 crore Covid tests and more than 15 crore people have been contacted regarding the coronavirus infection.

More than 75 per cent of the state population has been contacted by the health workers under the unique surveillance campaign.

