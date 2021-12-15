Third suspect in Banjara Hills Porsche accident still at large

Hyderabad: Four days after the freak accident which claimed two lives at Banjara hills owing to drunken driving, the police revealed that there was a third person in the Porsche Cyane case. The third suspect however is still at large and hasn’t been nabbed.

The absconding suspect identified as K Venkatesh reportedly fled the scene, when Rohit, the prime suspect, and Sai Soman parked the car at their friend’s apartment. Venkatesh’s name was revealed during the interrogations of the other two suspects.

Earlier, it was revealed that the trio decided to conceal the car since Venkatesh was allegedly slated to marry on December 12.

According to a report by Telangana Today, “It is not known whether the marriage took place since Venkatesh was absconding. Police are yet to make this clear and are maintaining that they are yet to know his whereabouts.” said the police.

Adding further, the police said, “The vehicle meanwhile is being referred to the Regional Transport Authority for examination.”