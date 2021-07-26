Third wave of COVID-19 may start by late August: Experts

Hyderabad: Many Indian states have not yet got fully rid of COVID-19 second wave. Now the experts are predicting the likelihood of a third wave in the country in view of increasing number of cases on an international level and in three states of the country.

According to experts, an increase in cases in Maharashtra, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh is a cause of concern. They say that the second wave in the country started from Maharashtra and Kerala. Andhra Pradesh may help set off the third wave of the pandemic. It is said that all three states are recording a spike in cases since July 15.

On June 21, two lakh cases were recorded around the world while on Wednesday the number spiked to 5,55,000 cases in a single day.

The experts point out that both waves of the pandemic began from Kerala which impacted Maharashtra and Delhi. In the current situation, the increasing number of cases could be a cause of concern.

Maharashtra and Kerala also recorded a trend of an increase in positivity rate. Andhra Pradesh is in third place in terms of increase in cases. The state is recording an increase in cases since July 8.

The experts cautioned that the states must not let their guard down. The Central Government had already warned of a third wave.

The COVID-19 situation is not under control in AP’s East and West Godavari, Chittor, Krishna, and Guntur. Chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended the night curfew in the state from 10 pm to 6 am.

Similarly in Maharashtra, the lockdown curbs are still continuing in many districts of the state.