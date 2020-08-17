This B-town beauty is all set to make her Tollywood debut!

Mumbai: Former beauty pageant and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is all set to start her journey in the Telugu film industry making her debut in Sampath Nandi’s directorial. She says she is ‘beyond thrilled’ about it.

As per reports, the film is titled ‘Black Rose’ which will be released both in Telugu and Hindi.

Speaking to media, the ‘Sanam Re’ actress said, “Beyond Thrilled! Cannot wait for my bilingual (Telugu + Hindi) debut in ‘Black Rose’. Our director Sampath Nandi is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers and wrote the entire script keeping me in mind. When I was offered the film I finished reading it in one go and truly loved the screenplay,” Urvashi said.

Urvashi, who has previously starred in the Kannada film “Mr. Airvata”, says language has never been a hurdle for her.

She said: “Language or dialect has never been a barrier or hurdle. I think in the fullness of time in the final analysis what I look for as an actor and thespian is exhilarating and thrilling content. In fact, there is a lot of south (film directors and writers who approached me).”

The actress also added that she never thought she would end up in doing her Tollywood debut amid pandemic.

She has already traveled to Hyderabad to begin the shoot.

The actress was last seen in a Bollywood comedy-drama “Virgin Bhanupriya” directed by Ajay Lohan and produced by Shreyans Mahendra Dhariwal.