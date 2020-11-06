This French bulldog becomes the newly elected mayor of US town

Kentucky: A six-month-old French Bulldog named Wilbur has been elected mayor of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky.

Rabbit Hash, an unincorporated community and census-designated place in Boone County, Kentucky, United States, has enjoyed a 22-year string of canine mayors. The first elected mayor in Rabbit Hash’s history was a mutt named Goofy Borneman-Calhoun.

“Rabbit Hash, Kentucky, has never had an actual person or human as a mayor,” Amy Noland, Wilbur’s human, was quoted by NBC News.

Photo: Facebook/ Lady Stone

Wilbur, a rescued female pit bull, with 13,143 votes on Tuesday night got the highest votes, a winning candidate has ever received in the Boone County town.

JackRabbit, a beagle, was the runner-up, and Poppy, a golden retriever, came in third. Both will serve as Rabbit Hash Ambassadors.

The contest which isn’t state-sanctioned instead serves as a fundraiser for the Rabbit Hash Historical Society and each ‘vote’ costs $1, and residents can cast as many ballots as they want.

Photo: Facebook/ lady stone

A total of 22,985 votes were received, resulting in $22,985 for the organization. The funds will go towards maintaining the historic town.

Wilbur hopes to continue to raise money through donations to the Rabbit Hash Historical Society and many other causes, including mental health, and breast cancer.